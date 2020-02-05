Venezuela's Guaidó cheered at US Congress speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela's Juan Guaidó cheered at US Congress speech
Juan Guaidó was one of US President Donald Trump's special guests at his State of the Union speech.
The Venezuelan opposition leader got a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans in a rare unifying moment during President Trump's speech.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window