Video

Daniel Ou Yang is one of many Australians being evacuated from Wuhan in China.

The student, who was in the city visiting family when the coronavirus outbreak happened, documented his experience on TikTok as the city was put on lockdown.

He has since been put on a flight to New Zealand, where he would then be transferred to Christmas Island, a remote island that belongs to Australia, for quarantine.

Australian evacuees will have to stay there for 14 days before being allowed to return to the mainland.

Daniel spoke to the BBC before he boarded his flight about his uncertainty of quarantine, and said he would have preferred to stay "anywhere else" in Australia.