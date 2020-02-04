'Can you forgive your IS father?'

Video

It took years of fighting and an international effort to defeat the Islamic State group, but its caliphate and leader are now gone.

However, IS was a different type of terror group – its fighters didn’t travel alone, but brought entire extended families with them.

Many survived but few countries have made a decision about what to do with the 70,000 people - around 10,000 children among them - who travelled to Syria to support IS and are still held there.

The BBC met Nada Fedulla who was brought to Syria her father but now doesn't know if she will be able to return home to Indonesia.

Correspondent: Quentin Sommerville

Camera: Darren Conway