'We had to build a laboratory in Madrid'

Examining the effects of Brexit on a Worthing pharmaceutical firm
Pharmaceutical firms are gearing up for changes in how they do business in Europe after Brexit.
We visited a firm which manufactures allergy medicines and exports mostly to the Continent.
The company has already built a new laboratory in Spain, identical to its existing facility in Worthing, to cope with new regulations on testing which will come into effect.
Video by Bob Dale and Alastair Fee.
28 Jan 2020
