'We had to build a laboratory in Madrid'
Examining the effects of Brexit on a Worthing pharmaceutical firm

Pharmaceutical firms are gearing up for changes in how they do business in Europe after Brexit.

We visited a firm which manufactures allergy medicines and exports mostly to the Continent.

The company has already built a new laboratory in Spain, identical to its existing facility in Worthing, to cope with new regulations on testing which will come into effect.

Video by Bob Dale and Alastair Fee.

  • 28 Jan 2020
