Council backs Belfast Cathedral Quarter plans

Outline planning approval has been granted for a revised version of the 'Tribeca' development in Belfast.

The £500m project, by Castlebrooke Investments, proposes to regenerate the city's Cathedral Quarter.

A vote on a revised master plan, which will retain more of the area's historic buildings, received backing by Belfast City Council's planning committee.

But questions are still being asked about the plans to regenerate a dilapidated area in the city centre.

The council received more than 450 letters of objection to the development and five letters of support.

The plans will now go to the Department of Infrastructure to be fully approved.