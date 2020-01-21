Record snowfall
Troops called as record snowfall blankets Canadian province

Newfoundland and Labrador was hit with more than 70cm of snow in a record-breaking blizzard. The military has been called in to help with recovery efforts.

  • 21 Jan 2020