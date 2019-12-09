Video

A woman who died after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the sea off a County Antrim beach has been named as midwife Deirdre McShane.

The Northern Health Trust described the mother of two as "kind, dedicated and passionate about providing excellent maternity care to mothers and babies".

Another woman is in a stable condition in hospital after the incident at Ballycastle on Monday morning.

Ciaran Kinney from the Coastguard told BBC News NI he believed cold water shock was to blame for the woman's death.

He said it could affect anyone, regardless of swimming ability.