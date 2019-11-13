Electioncast's Adam answers a few questions...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Electioncast's Adam in our first parody election broadcast
Electioncast's Adam Fleming answers a few questions about Brexit, the election and whether you can rely on polls.
Watch our first parody election broadcast now.
Listen to Electioncast on BBC Sounds or at 20:30 on week days on the BBC News Channel.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window