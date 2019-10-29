Is it OK to delegate the decision to kill?

Video

Laura Nolan resigned from Google when she discovered the project she was working on was for the US military.

Project Maven involved using machine learning to distinguish people and objects in drone videos.

Google did not renew its contract with the Pentagon after employees raised concerns about the project.

Laura spoke to Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson for her first interview on camera since leaving the tech giant.

She has joined the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots who campaign for prohibition of this type of technology.