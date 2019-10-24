Trump 'kidding' about Colorado border wall
President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet that he was joking about building a border wall in Colorado.

The president made the comment during a speech in Pittsburgh and it has been mocked online and by politicians in the state.

  • 24 Oct 2019
