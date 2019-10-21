Media player
Turkey-Syria offensive: 'My children became ill from the fear'
A temporary truce has put a end to fierce fighting in northern Syria, after Turkey launched an offensive on 9 October.
Turkey says the move, which took place after a US troop withdrawal, aims to create a 32km (20-mile) 'safe zone' in areas of Kurdish control.
The BBC's Aleem Maqbool meets a bereaved mother, fleeing families and a frustrated fighter as he reports from northern Syria.
21 Oct 2019
