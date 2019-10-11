Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Arndale stabbings: Suspect apprehended by police
Five people have been injured in a stabbing attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre.
There are no reports of fatalities.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. Police say they're not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident that left four people hurt.
-
11 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window