Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I take out anger and sadness through art'
British-Asian artist Amina Art Ansari, whose paintings of the British royal family hang in Windsor Castle, has set up an art studio in Islamabad where she uses art therapy to help her students turn negatives to positives.
Ansari says art helped her overcome hearing and speech difficulties, allowing her to express herself. She now wants to help others.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window