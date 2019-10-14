'I take out anger and sadness through art'

Video

British-Asian artist Amina Art Ansari, whose paintings of the British royal family hang in Windsor Castle, has set up an art studio in Islamabad where she uses art therapy to help her students turn negatives to positives.

Ansari says art helped her overcome hearing and speech difficulties, allowing her to express herself. She now wants to help others.

