Young people helping teachers handle bereavement
Returning to school after a parent dies

"No-one was really talking about it because they didn't want to make me start crying or anything."

Eleven-year-old Kyle Hewitt's father died from a rare disease four years ago.

Alongside dealing with his grief, Kyle also had to face a return to primary school after his dad's death.

He shared his experience of bereavement with teachers and youth workers to try to help them help children like him.

  • 21 Sep 2019