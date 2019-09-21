Media player
Returning to school after a parent dies
"No-one was really talking about it because they didn't want to make me start crying or anything."
Eleven-year-old Kyle Hewitt's father died from a rare disease four years ago.
Alongside dealing with his grief, Kyle also had to face a return to primary school after his dad's death.
He shared his experience of bereavement with teachers and youth workers to try to help them help children like him.
21 Sep 2019
