Australia bushfires are 'hotter, more intense'
It's only the start of the fire season in Australia, but more than 140 bushfires are already raging across Queensland and New South Wales.

Experts say they expect the fires this season to be hotter and more intense - and there's a reason behind the trend.

  • 11 Sep 2019
