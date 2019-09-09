Media player
Leo Varadkar: ‘The stakes are high’
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government's priorities were avoiding a return to a hard border and protecting Ireland's place in the single market.
He was speaking ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin.
Mr Johnson said there was no such thing as a clean break between the UK and the EU.
