Lightning strike: Tyrone teen feels 'lucky to be alive'
Ryan Murphy, a teenager from County Tyrone, was injured during a lightning strike at a major US golf tournament.

He was following Rory McIlroy at the PGA tour finale in Atlanta.

The Cookstown teenager was hit by what is believed to have been debris during the strike and was knocked unconscious.

  • 28 Aug 2019