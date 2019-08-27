The village surviving a drought on cave water
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The village surviving a drought on cave water

During Indonesia's summer months, in villages like Klepu in East Java province, the only source of clean water is in a 10m (33ft) deep cave.

To tackle rising demand, the government has made plans to give 10 million more homes running water by 2024.

  • 27 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Is this the world's toughest commute?