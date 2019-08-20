'They shot me and I fell to the ground'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'They shot me and I fell to the ground'

The BBC meets some protesters who were injured allegedly at the hands of security forces in Kashmir.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Aug 2019