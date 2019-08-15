Media player
Corbyn: 'I'll call no-confidence vote to defeat no-deal Brexit'
Jeremy Corbyn has urged the leaders of the other opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as PM to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson "is taking us away from Europe into the arms of Donald Trump by his obsession with a no-deal Brexit," he said.
The Labour leader said a caretaker government led by him would stop a no-deal Brexit and then call a general election "so the people of this country can decide their future".
15 Aug 2019
