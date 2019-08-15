The loyalist 'defence groups' that killed hundreds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Loyalist paramilitaries: The 'defence groups' that killed hundreds
Fifty years after British troops were deployed to NI, BBC News NI assesses the impact of loyalist paramilitary groups during the Troubles.
Many of those who joined such groups said they were simply defending their communities from attack.
But loyalist paramilitaries killed more than 1,000 people during the Troubles, including many Catholics who were targeted simply because of their religion.
Read more about the start of the Troubles: What set Northern Ireland's Troubles alight?
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/49352231/loyalist-paramilitaries-the-defence-groups-that-killed-hundredsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window