Police officer stabbed in London machete attack
Machete attack on police officer in Leyton, east London

A police officer has been stabbed with a machete in a "frenzied" attack as he tried to stop a van in Leyton, east London.

The officer, aged in his 30s, suffered multiple injuries but managed to use his Taser on the suspect.

His colleague then stepped in to arrest the man following the stabbing, shortly after midnight.

Police said the injured officer was expected to recover from his injuries.

  • 08 Aug 2019