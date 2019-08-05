'She was shouting "my son, my son" and crying'
Eyewitness describes moment six-year-old boy falls from 10th floor of Tate Modern

A six-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he was "thrown" from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London. The child was found on a fifth floor roof after he fell from the viewing platform on Sunday afternoon.

BBC journalist Olga Malchevska was at the gallery with her son when the incident happened.

  • 05 Aug 2019