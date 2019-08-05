'She was shouting "my son, my son" and crying'

Media player
Eyewitness describes moment six-year-old boy falls from 10th floor of Tate Modern
A six-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he was "thrown" from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London. The child was found on a fifth floor roof after he fell from the viewing platform on Sunday afternoon.
BBC journalist Olga Malchevska was at the gallery with her son when the incident happened.
05 Aug 2019
