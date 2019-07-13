Foreign secretary says Iran wants to resolve crisis

Video

Following "constructive talks" with Iran, the foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says he is persuaded that Tehran is not seeking to "escalate" the situation in the Gulf.

Mr Hunt said the Iranian tanker detained by Royal Marines near Gibraltar could be released, if the UK is guaranteed the oil is not bound for Syria.

The tanker, seized on 4 July, was suspected of breaking EU sanctions.

Iran claimed the seizure was "piracy". Iranian ships later tried to impede a British tanker, the UK claimed.