Huge crowds at New York Pride
Hundreds of thousands of people have attended this year's WorldPride in New York.

The march, one of the largest LGBT celebrations, took place 50 years after the Stonewall riots in the city, which helped energise the fight for gay equality.

  • 30 Jun 2019
