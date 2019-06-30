Huge crowds at New York Pride

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New York Pride: Huge crowds attend New York Pride march
Hundreds of thousands of people have attended this year's WorldPride in New York.
The march, one of the largest LGBT celebrations, took place 50 years after the Stonewall riots in the city, which helped energise the fight for gay equality.
-
30 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window