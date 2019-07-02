An unusual way to fight food waste

Media player
One restaurant's simple approach to fighting food waste
With cowbells and chalkboard menus, Toronto's Farmhouse Tavern aims to cut out unnecessary food waste. The approach is simple - just sell off every dish before the end of the night.
02 Jul 2019
