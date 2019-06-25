Media player
Stirling street turns to "water park" after flash flooding
A road in Stirling was deep enough with flowing water that it created an improvised water slide during flash flooding.
Heavy rain led to disruption across Scotland on Monday. Flash flooding affected many roads in Stirling and Edinburgh.
Fourteen people were rescued by boat from Stirling County Rugby Club after torrential thundery downpours affected the area.
25 Jun 2019
