Wondergoal from halfway in Malaysian Cup
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Herold Goulon scores wonder goal from halfway in Malaysian Cup

The former Blackburn Rover's stunner capped Pahang's 3-1 victory over Perak in the first leg of the Malaysian FA Cup semifinal.

  • 23 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Rugby-playing detective tackles intruder