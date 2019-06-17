Watson: Whole democratic system in paralysis
Brexit: Whole democratic system in paralysis, says Tom Watson

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg he supports another Brexit referendum in order to end the current "paralysis".

"We certainly might lose some votes if we change position," he said, but argued the party must "make the case to Labour voters why we've changed position".

"Parliament has failed them and the country is in crisis," he added.

