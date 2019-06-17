Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Watson: Labour members are Remain
Tom Watson has said that Labour Party's values are bound up with remaining within the European Union, not leaving it. "We need our Labour Party to be true to who we are," he said.
He urged the party to be "loud and proud in support of Europe".
-
17 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window