Johnson will take part in BBC TV debate

Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will take part in the BBC TV debate on Tuesday after the second round of leadership votes among Conservative MPs.

He told the BBC's World At One: "I think it is important that we have a sensible grown-up debate. My own observation is that in the past when you've had loads of candidates, it can be slightly cacophonous and I think the public have had quite a lot of blue-on-blue action frankly over the last three years."