Matt Hancock withdraws from leadership race
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Conservative Party leadership race. He has not yet endorsed another candidate.
Mr Hancock said he would continue to argue for the values he had campaigned on, urging the Conservative Party to seek to attract voters from centre ground, as well as being pro-business and pro-enterprise.
He called for "all contestants" to face up to scrutiny and take part in the TV debates.
14 Jun 2019
