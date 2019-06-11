Media player
Cows invade residential estate in Stockport
Residents on a street in Stockport, Cheshire, were awoken by the mooing of a herd of cows.
The herd had invaded some gardens and roamed in the streets.
The residents described the incident as a "funny alarm call".
11 Jun 2019
