Thousands scramble to return home for Eid in Bangladesh
Thousands of people scramble to Dhaka's ferry terminals and train stations with the hope of returning home for Eid.
Around 20 million people live in the capital because of work, and leave to celebrate holidays with their families in their hometowns.
In Bangladesh, Eid-al-Fitr is expected on Wednesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.
05 Jun 2019
