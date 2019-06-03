Video

The parents of one of three teenagers who died in a crush outside a hotel have said serious questions must be asked about the actions of the police.

Jimmy Bradley and Maria Barnard's 17-year-old son, Morgan Barnard, was fatally injured in a queue for a disco at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Lauren Bullock, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie also lost their lives.

The PSNI has already referred the case to the Police Ombudsman.