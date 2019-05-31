How erosion threatens communities in Nigeria
Erosion forcing Nigerian families to abandon their homes and farms

A community in southern Nigeria is facing losing their homes and food shortages due to erosion.

The people of Ibolo Oraifite, in Anambra state, say they have stopped farming due to erosion which has also caused flooding.

Video journalist: Chiemela Peter from BBC Igbo.

