Asma Elbadawi: The hijabi basketballer who changed the rules
Asma Elbadawi, who was born in Sudan and raised in the UK, is a basketball player and coach.
Throughout her career she has battled stereotypes and in 2014, she helped campaign to overturn a ban on hijabs in professional basketball.
In addition to being a first class athlete, Asma is also a successful spoken word poet, as she explains to BBC What's New.
Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara.
03 Jun 2019
