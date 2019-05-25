Why is Norway the land of electric cars?
In Norway you can drive in the bus lane, park for free and get a 25% tax break when you buy an electric car.

We've been taking a look beneath the bonnet of the Scandinavian country's electric car successes.

Video journalist: Simon Browning

  • 25 May 2019
