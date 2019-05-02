Vegan food firm Beyond Meat valued at $3bn
The US company Beyond Meat - which makes vegan burgers and sausages - has made a stunning share debut on New York's Nasdaq exchange. The price of its shares doubled as trading began, putting a $3bn value on the company. Beyond Meat sells its products across the world and expects a big shift to meat substitutes in the future.

