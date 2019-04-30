Media player
Honduras protesters clash with riot police
Riot police and protesters have clashed in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, during a demonstration against
education and health reforms.
Buildings were set on fire as the police fired tear gas at protesters, who threw rocks and fire bombs.
The demonstrators want to stop two bills from coming into force which aim to restructure the ministries of education and health. Doctors and teachers have already held strikes.
The government rejects protesters' fears that the changes will lead to privatisation and large-scale job losses.
30 Apr 2019
