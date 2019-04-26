Several deaths feared in fiery collision
Driver facing homicide charges following fiery collision

The driver of a semi-truck is in custody and facing suspicion of vehicular homicide after the flatbed crashed into standstill traffic. Several people were killed in the crash on Interstate 70 in Colorado on Thursday evening.

