Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cookbook inspired by cancer patients without taste buds
Loss of hair or nausea are the more commonly known side effects of chemotherapy, but cancer patients also experience a loss of the sense of taste.
One woman's experience - and how blackcurrant jam proved her "boost" - led to a unique recipe book.
The Velindre Cookbook also features families' intimate memories and shared recipes of patients.
It has raised more than £10,000 for Velindre Cancer Care in Cardiff and is nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook awards in China in July.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window