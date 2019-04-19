'People of Derry do not support this'

Video

People in Londonderry do not support dissident republican violence that led to the murder of a journalist in the city, a senior police officer has said.

Belfast woman Lyra McKee, 29, died after she was shot during rioting on Thursday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin condemned the attack.

A dissident republican group called the New IRA is "likely" to behind her murder, police have said.