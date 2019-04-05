'Our family's life has been ruined'
The death of a County Armagh man from a heart attack while he was on a waiting list was preventable, a coroner has found.

Denis Doran was referred to a chest pain clinic, but died while waiting for an appointment.

The Southern Health Trust has apologised.

Speaking outside the coroner's court, Mr Doran's daughter, Jayne, said her family's life had been "ruined".

