Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Our family's life has been ruined'
The death of a County Armagh man from a heart attack while he was on a waiting list was preventable, a coroner has found.
Denis Doran was referred to a chest pain clinic, but died while waiting for an appointment.
The Southern Health Trust has apologised.
Speaking outside the coroner's court, Mr Doran's daughter, Jayne, said her family's life had been "ruined".
Full story here.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window