'He was like a zombie'
Alan McLaughlin took his own life after becoming addicted to Lyrica.

Also known as Pregabalin, the drug treats epilepsy and chronic pain.

Pregabalin is now a class C drug in Northern Ireland.

It is illegal to have class C drugs without a prescription

  • 01 Apr 2019