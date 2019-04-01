Media player
'He was like a zombie'
Alan McLaughlin took his own life after becoming addicted to Lyrica.
Also known as Pregabalin, the drug treats epilepsy and chronic pain.
Pregabalin is now a class C drug in Northern Ireland.
It is illegal to have class C drugs without a prescription
01 Apr 2019
