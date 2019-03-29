Media player
'This is a problem for the union'
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said his party "represents more people than anybody else" in Northern Ireland.
He was responding to comments by the Independent Unionist MP, Lady Hermon, during the a House of Commons Brexit debate on Friday.
