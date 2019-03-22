'Theresa May is not a feminist'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Guilty Feminist: 'I can't call Theresa May a feminist'

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka speaks to Deborah Frances-White.

Deborah is the co-creator and star of the hit podcast 'The Guilty Feminist' which has been downloaded 60 million times and is beloved of celebrities like Emma Thompson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

  • 22 Mar 2019