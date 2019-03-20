Tusk: Extension conditional on positive Brexit vote

Media player
Donald Tusk: Extension possible but conditional on positive Brexit deal vote
The president of the European Council has said a short delay to Brexit will be possible, but it will be conditional on the House of Commons backing the withdrawal agreement.
He says that although "Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified", the parties "should not give up seeking a positive solution until the last minute".
20 Mar 2019
