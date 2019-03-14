Army is loyal to Maduro out of ‘fear’

Video

The Venezuelan army is only remaining loyal to President Nicolás Maduro out of fear, the deputy of the opposition Voluntad Popular Party, Juan Andrés Mejía, has said.

Most low and middle ranking members of the Venezuelan military do not approve of what they have been doing in the past few years, Mr Mejía told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has declared himself interim president following large protests and has the backing of many neighbouring countries and some in the West.

But President Maduro has repeatedly accused Mr Guaidó of trying to mount a coup against him with the help of "US imperialists".

