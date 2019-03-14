How MPs rejected a no-deal Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How MPs rejected a no-deal Brexit

In non-binding votes, the House of Commons has said "no" to Britain leaving the EU without a withdrawal deal.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Mar 2019